Rights group: Failure to call for a ceasefire may violate USA legal obligation to prevent genocide

SHAFAQNA-The Gaza-based Al Mezan Center for Human Rights noted that the US is a signatory to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.Failure to call for a ceasefire may violate USA legal obligation to prevent genocide.

As such, “it has a legal obligation to prevent genocide (which is currently unfolding in #Gaza)”, the group wrote on X ahead of an expected vote in the UN Security Council on a ceasefire resolution.

“Failure to call for a ceasefire may violate that legal obligation,” Al Mezan said.

Source: aljazeera

