Germany Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- The disappointing results of Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive, domestic budget pressures, insufficient military supplies, signs of wavering public support – plus the distraction of the war in Gaza – are all insidiously combining to sap EU and Nato resolve despite brave public words about undying solidarity.

Add to that below-the-radar doubts about Zelenskiy’s leadership (he has been at odds with top commanders), declining trust in his government, low morale among families of mobilised soldiers, and relentless Russian ground and drone attacks on civilians and on energy infrastructure and the war begins to look, to some US and European politicians at least, like a dead end.

As the conflict approaches the two-year mark, Scholz, remarkably, is now leading the western effort to keep Ukraine afloat.

In July, NATO said that Ukraine can join the alliance of which Germany is a key part, although it has not specified when.

There is concern that as the war drags on, Ukraine’s allies will balk at continuing to supply it with weapons, although Pistorius rejected the claim that the West did not want to see a full Ukrainian victory on the battlefield.

Germany not Ukraine’s ally

Germany is doing its best to provide Ukraine with necessary military assistance, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said. He recalled, however, that Berlin and Kiev are not part of the same alliance.

Pistorius went on to recall that Germany is Ukraine’s second-largest supporter, behind only the US. However, he admitted that the industrial base in Germany and the West is struggling to keep up with the high demand for military supplies.

“We currently have the problem that in certain areas the arms industry cannot deliver as quickly as the demand is there,” he stated.

He also reiterated his criticism of the EU’s ambitious goal, first announced this March, to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine by the spring of 2024, noting that it had raised unrealistic expectations and was unlikely to be fulfilled.

–

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have blamed delivery delays and lack of Western military assistance for the failure to achieve significant gains in a much-touted counteroffensive that kicked off in early summer. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said that Ukraine “is losing” on the battlefield, estimating Kiev’s losses since the start of the push at more than 125,000 service members.

Tom O’Donnell, a geopolitical analyst based in Berlin, told Newsweek that Pistorius wants to see Ukraine get more weapons from Germany and the EU but may face opposition from within his government.

–

Scholz’s leadership is a bright spot in a gloomy landscape. His fears about the wider dangers inherent in a Russian victory, while broadly shared, do not appear daunting enough to spur fellow EU and Nato members into more urgent, substantive action. Their attention and resources are increasingly directed elsewhere when they are not actually fighting among themselves.

Pro-Vladimir Putin Orbán poses a familiar problem for the EU. All the same, the possibility Hungary will veto the promised the new aid package at this month’s summit is real.

Nor is he alone in his scepticism about the war. Slovakia’s newly elected leader, Robert Fico, is setting conditions on further assistance. In the Netherlands, last month’s far-right poll victor, Geert Wilders, wants to end it altogether. Nato foreign ministers, meeting last week, offered the usual strong words of support for Ukraine.

But Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, admitted there were creeping doubts. “Some are questioning whether the US and other Nato allies should continue to stand with [Kyiv] as we get to the second winter, but the answer here today is clear,” he said. “In some way, we must and we will continue… to ensure Russia’s war of aggression remains a strategic failure.”

Blinken said he expected Biden’s latest aid package would be unblocked before Christmas, but Congress-watchers say that’s optimistic.

Whatever Nato and the EU do, US officials say they believe Putin will keep fighting until at least next November, when the US presidential election is held, and possibly to spring 2025, before entering into any kind of peace process.

The Kremlin is evidently hoping for a repeat victory by Putin-admiring Donald Trump or at the very least, Biden’s defeat – and latest US opinion polls suggest both outcomes are on the cards amid waning US public interest in Ukraine.

Nato governments know this only too well, and it is undoubtedly influencing how they think about the war. “The challenge now is that we need to sustain the support,” urged Jens Stoltenberg, Nato secretary general. “We just have to stay the course.”

All the while, Russia is ramping up the cost to the west. A recent example is the Finland-Russia border, where Helsinki says Putin has launched a hybrid warfare operation by weaponising asylum seekers and refugees seeking to enter the EU. Finland has now closed the entire border, claiming Moscow is punishing it for joining Nato after the Ukraine invasion.

–

Source: rt, newsweek, theguardian

