Importance and necessity of green revolution in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by Arsal Mir- In the story of Hazrat Yusuf (peace be upon him), where many events were narrated, there is also a lesson for man to improve his food management and diet. How man gathers grain in times of prosperity, when there is plenty of food, and then how to distribute this grain in times of famine. For the first time in human history, Yusuf (peace be upon him) fulfilled the nutritional needs of humans for seven years through better management of wheat.

Rural life has been more important than urban life in human history. Food grains are produced in villages and consumed in cities. But rapidly changing conditions and modern lifestyles led to a revolutionary change in 2007, in which the urban population overtook the rural for the first time in human history, and the urban population outnumbered the rural population.

Improvements in medical facilities have also increased the average life expectancy of humans. A look at the human population statistics shows that the human population has been increasing rapidly since the industrial revolution. The human population first reached one billion in 1803. And the human population reached 2 billion in 1930, 127 years later. And the population continued to increase and now there are more than 7 billion people on the planet. If the population continues to grow at the same rate, the population will reach 10 billion in the next 27 years, i.e. by the year 2050. It is feared that providing food for humans on earth will become a difficult and most important problem.

Humans are increasingly adopting urban life instead of rural life and due to population growth, there are concerns about food supply for humans. In some countries land is not available for cultivation. Apart from this, there is also a shortage of manpower in the agricultural sector. The basis of human diet is wheat grain and this wheat is widely cultivated in the region of Russia, Ukraine. From where different countries of the world buy wheat for their food needs. But due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, this source of wheat supply has also become vulnerable. In such a situation, Pakistan has the potential to become the food center of the world.

Despite the global migration to cities, the majority of the population in Pakistan still lives in rural areas, with 37.9 percent of Pakistan’s population living in urban areas and 62.1 percent in rural areas. And this is the thing through which Pakistan can become a hub of food supply for the world and especially for its region in the face of food shortage concerns. The important thing with agriculture is that the investment in it yields results very quickly. This is the reason why the previous government announced a program to bring about an agricultural revolution called the Pakistan Green Initiative in collaboration with the Pakistan Army.

In the Pakistan Green Initiative, barren and uninhabited desert areas of the country have been selected to rapidly promote the country’s agriculture. Agriculture accounts for 23% of Pakistan’s GDP. Which is very less compared to Pakistan’s available resources like manpower, canal system, available land.

There are 12 geographical regions in the country depending on the climatic conditions. On one side are the 1000 km long coastline, the plains of Punjab and Sindh, and the world’s largest glaciers. Therefore, almost every type of crop can be cultivated in the country.

Availability of agricultural land

Pakistan Green Initiative has 79.6 million hectares of land available for agriculture. Out of which 2 crore 41 lakh hectares are under cultivation and the government has 91 lakh hectares of uncultivated land. And 4.8 million hectares of this barren land has been selected for the Pakistan Green Initiative. The total land area covered by the project is 18,200 square kilometers, which is larger than the total area of ​​42 countries. Land for the project has been identified in all four provinces. 12 lakh acres of land has been allocated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 lakh acres in Balochistan, 13 lakh acres in Sindh and 13 lakh acres in Punjab. Agriculture has been experimented in Cholistan in the first phase which is progressing successfully.

Opportunities for exports of agricultural commodities and products

The crops being given importance in the Green Pakistan Initiative include cotton, wheat, maize, sunflower, rice, pulses, chillies and animal fodder. Through these crops, not only the local food and industrial needs will be met, but the surplus production here will also be exported to different countries of the world.

There are many opportunities for export of agricultural commodities in the region of Pakistan. Saudi Arabia imports commodities worth $21.6 billion annually, of which Pakistan’s exports are only $230 million. Similarly, the United Arab Emirates imports food products worth $18.3 billion, in which Pakistan’s share is only $600 million. China imports food grains and products worth 134.3 billion dollars, of which Pakistan’s share is only 2.8 billion dollars. China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates import large quantities of manufactured and food products besides vegetables, fruits, meat, dairy products, tobacco and fish to meet their food needs, meaning Pakistan has manpower, land and markets. is nearby.

Government incentives and funds for the promotion of agriculture

In this regard, the government has allocated 1800 to 2250 billion rupees under the Kisan Package in the budget of the financial year 2023-24. Tax exemption for 5 years for agro-based industry, 30 billion rupees for solar energy, 10 billion rupees for water conservation and 6 billion rupees for fertilizer subsidy. Apart from this, sales tax and customs duty exemptions have been given for agricultural implements, seeds and other products.

Use of modern information technology

An agricultural database is also being created using modern satellite technology. It will have complete information of your farm on your palm i.e. farm on palm. For this purpose, a Land Information and Management System has also been developed under SIFC, in which every area of ​​land has been identified in a digital map. And the investor, wherever he is in the world, can know the latest status of his farm, but also can make appropriate decisions under the weather conditions. Investors in the project will have access to the carbon credit market.

Investment opportunities

With the announcement of Pakistan Green Initiative, domestic and foreign investors have signed agreements to invest in this project. Foreign investors have signed an agreement to cultivate 1 lakh 40 thousand acres while 10 domestic investors and companies have signed an agreement to cultivate 2 lakh 24 thousand acres of land. Apart from this, companies have approached for land for oil, palm oil and canola cultivation in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Green Initiative has a wide range of investment opportunities. The framework laid down in this regard has opportunities for foreign investors and large corporate investors as well as individuals who want to cultivate large scale, livestock and small farmers. Big farmers will also affect small farmers. 95% of Pakistan’s land is owned by farmers with less than 12.5 acres of land.

Different models have been adopted for investing in this regard. SIFC is providing single window operation for investment in this project. And Article 175 E has been added to the constitution. Investors will be given legal authority over the project. If an individual wants to enter into a joint venture with or without registering with SECP, this will also be facilitated. Also there is the contractor model. Which will be facilitated under build operate and transfer. Also there is the investor model, whoever has the money can start a joint venture.

Pakistan Green Initiative is being implemented in an area where there is currently no infrastructure, not even roads. In this regard, a modern agricultural and agro-industry related infrastructure has to be created. Apart from investing directly in agriculture, investors can also invest in infrastructure related to agriculture.

Storage of agricultural commodities

A complete and new infrastructure to store the commodities produced in the Pakistan Green Initiative has to be established. Modern silos are now being built instead of sheds to store commodities. Wheat, rice, maize and pulses can be stored in these silos. And in these silos temperature, oxygen humidity and other factors are controlled in such a way that the commodity can be protected from insects and fungi. Cold storage should also be made to preserve fruits and vegetables.

Agricultural irrigation

Fresh water in the world accounts for 2.5% of the world’s total water. 72% of this fresh water is frozen in glaciers while 27% is underground. Only one percent of fresh water is available in rivers and canals. Therefore, in the Pakistan Green Initiative, apart from the traditional canal system, water will be delivered to these desert areas through pipelines. The Cholistan desert has one of the largest aquifers in the world. Its underground water is being exploited, modern irrigation system is being established for it.

One million acres of water can produce a billion dollar commodity in an economy. And water will also be saved by using modern methods. In the Pakistan Green Initiative, instead of the traditional method of watering crops (called flood irrigation), a modern method will be adopted. And for this, drip irrigation, and rain fall irrigation system will be provided. While solar tube wells will be used to get water from the underground aquifer. Investments will be made in the manufacturing, sales and maintenance system of all these devices.

Fuel supply

The Pakistan Green Initiative will involve large-scale use of agricultural machinery and equipment, which will also require carbon and green fuel. There are possibilities to invest in infrastructure in this regard as well.

Accommodation

Large-scale agricultural activity would require the transfer of labor from inhabited areas to uninhabited desert arid areas. Therefore, a shared accommodation facility should be created which can be rented by the workers themselves or by the concerned company.

Pakistan Green Initiative is not a document but work has been started on it practically. And in the Cholistan area, apart from flattening the land, trial production of wheat and animal fodder has also been achieved in some areas. But in this big project, along with foreign investment, local investment will also get a boost. The success of the project is also linked to the interest of local investors. But these planners have to use Pakistan Stock Exchange and Pakistan Mercantile Exchange for investment.

To build the infrastructure, the Pakistan Green Initiative Infrastructure Company will be established, which will plan the infrastructure in this uninhabited area. And this company can also issue Pakistan Stock Exchange Pakistan Green Initiative Bond. Which should later be converted into shares and made a partner in Pakistan Green Initiative Infrastructure Company. So that capital can be attracted towards this project. The process of releasing data related to the project on a monthly basis should also be initiated to increase investor interest.

