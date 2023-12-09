Retired Lebanese General Discusses Israel’s Strategy and Failures in Gaza and Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- The retired general of the Lebanese army said: The Israeli army has identified three objectives for its ground operation in Gaza – which is called “ground maneuver”: first, to destroy the Palestinian resistance, especially Hamas, second, to free its prisoners and third, evicting Palestinians from Gaza in order to create an uninhabited buffer zone.

“Amin Hotait” said in a conversation with Shafaqna Lebanon: Israel has not been able to implement any of these objectives, and this issue has caused it to resort to two issues: first, adopting the scorched earth strategy and displacing the Palestinians. And secondly, searching for an alternative front that can realize some of these achievements and announce that it has achieved victories, so it decided to move towards the southern front of Gaza, while it did not make such a decision at the beginning of the battle.

If Israel had gained in the north, it would not have attacked the south

Pointing out that the Israeli army would not have gone to the south if it had achieved something in the north of Gaza, Hotait said: Israel has faced limitations in the south; The first issue is about the goals that seem to have changed. There, instead of saying that the goal is to free the captives, they say that they are trying to press for their release. Instead of saying that their goal is to destroy the resistance and eradicate Hamas, they say that they are trying to destroy the command system of Hamas and kill its commanders such as Yahya Sanwar, Mohammad Al-Dhaif and Marwan Issa.

The Lebanese military expert continued: Israel continues its efforts to displace the Palestinians by pushing them towards the borders with Egypt as the first step, and then move them to the Sinai Peninsula.

Israel has not yet come close to achieving any of its stated objectives

He continued: “Despite the fact that the Israeli army has advanced in the south of Gaza from three axes, it seems that it has not come close to realizing any of its stated goals so far.” They have only managed to separate Khan Yunis from Deir al-Balah. Accordingly, the Gaza Strip is now divided into three parts. The northern part has an area of approximately one hundred kilometers, the central part has an area of approximately 120 kilometers, and the southern part has an area of approximately 160 kilometers. However, so far it does not seem to have any military achievements.

He added: Israel will be defeated in the south of Gaza as well as in the north, but still, it has no choice but to enter this front because it cannot leave the field empty-handed, in which case this issue will definitely be another strategic disaster after the disaster of the 7th of October, and their political and military levels cannot tolerate such a defeat.

The Israeli attack on the Lebanese army was deliberate and planned

The retired Brigadier General of the Lebanese Army said about the Israeli attacks on the Lebanese Army center and the martyrdom of Abdul Karim Magdan, a soldier of the Lebanese Army: This attack was deliberate and planned because the army center is not a new center but an old one and Israel knows it well. In addition to this, the Lebanese flag is also flying on it and leaves no room for doubt.

He clarified: This deliberate aggression against the Lebanese army forces us to ask what were the motives of the Israeli army for this action, especially in this situation where the words about Resolution 1701 and the intention of its development are raised?

Israel is dissatisfied with the process of dealing with Resolution 1701

Hotait stated: It seems that Israel has not been satisfied with the approach of dealing with Resolution 1701 and wants to declare its protest in this way and pressure the Lebanese army to act in their favor, but these are definitely more illusions and dreams. It is because the Lebanese army considers Israel as an enemy and adopts its combat doctrine based on that, therefore the Lebanese army cannot respond to any of the demands of Israel and its allies.

According to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Lebanon’s Hezbollah must retreat to the northern bank of the Litani River to pave the way for the deployment of the Lebanese National Army and peacekeeping forces. Also, the Israeli army is obliged to withdraw its forces from the southern regions of Lebanon after the deployment of these forces.

Source: Shafaqna Persian