China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City has been made possible through joint efforts of China -Singapore

SHAFAQNA-In 2008, the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City, the world’s first eco-city jointly developed by two countries, began construction by the Bohai Sea.
Fifteen years on, the eco-city has flourished on what was once barren land, cultivating over 260 species of plants. This ecological miracle has been made possible through the joint efforts of China and Singapore.
On Thursday, the 15th China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Joint Steering Council Meeting was held in north China’s Tianjin Municipality. The two countries agreed on further cooperation in promoting the green and low-carbon development of the eco-city.

