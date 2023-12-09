English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Indonesia President: Human trafficking suspected behind Rohingya arrivals

0

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Friday said that a human trafficking network is suspected to be behind the arrival of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia.

“I have received reports about the increasing number of Rohingya refugees arriving in Indonesia, especially in Aceh province,” he said at a press conference.

The head of state directed related authorities to take firm action against human traffickers. He further asked that temporary humanitarian assistance for refugees be prioritized in the interest of local communities.

Source: antaranews

Related posts

Pope calls everyone to work to stop exploitation of persons through human trafficking

asadian

Italy: Nations and international organizations at conference on migration agree to launch ‘Rome Process’

asadian

Iraq rises to second level among countries fighting human trafficking

asadian

Trafficking in Malawi: Forced labour, prostitution and child marriages

asadian

149 migrants rescued by Italian coastguard, others missing +Video

asadian

US puts Saudi Arabia on list of countries involved in human trafficking

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.