Indonesia President: Human trafficking suspected behind Rohingya arrivals

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Friday said that a human trafficking network is suspected to be behind the arrival of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia.

“I have received reports about the increasing number of Rohingya refugees arriving in Indonesia, especially in Aceh province,” he said at a press conference.

The head of state directed related authorities to take firm action against human traffickers. He further asked that temporary humanitarian assistance for refugees be prioritized in the interest of local communities.

Source: antaranews