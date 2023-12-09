English
WFP: Chaos & desperation setting in Gaza as Palestinians are living in streets without access to food & ssential supplies

Chaos & desperation setting in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-WFP official says “chaos, desperation” setting in as displaced Palestinians are living in the streets of Gaza without access to food and other essential supplies.

Palestinian officials slam US veto of UN Security Council resolution urging an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as “disastrous” and “a disgrace”.
Israeli bombardment of besieged enclave continues, with dozens reported dead in attacks on Khan Younis in the south.

At least 17,487 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the revised official death toll stands at about 1,147.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

