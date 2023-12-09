Griffiths: Operation in Gaza made ‘not sustainable’ by genocid

SHAFAQNA- UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths warns of a total collapse of humanitarian operations in Gaza after Israeli attacks fail to leave “safe spaces” in the south.

Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, warned of a possible failure of the United Nations’ humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip after aid deliveries became “irregular” and “unreliable” as Israeli occupation attacks led to the destruction of all secure spaces in the southern Gaza Strip.

Aid deliveries and U.N. operations teetering on the brink of collapse have become a program of opportunism, Griffiths said, citing extreme supply shortages and the U.N.’s failure to respond Delivery of relief supplies to large part of areas .

Source: almayadeen

