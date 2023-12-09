English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Griffiths: Operation in Gaza made ‘not sustainable’ by genocid

0

SHAFAQNA- UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths warns of a total collapse of humanitarian operations in Gaza after Israeli attacks fail to leave “safe spaces” in the south.

Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, warned of a possible failure of the United Nations’ humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip after aid deliveries became “irregular” and “unreliable” as Israeli occupation attacks led to the destruction of all secure spaces in the southern Gaza Strip.

Aid deliveries and U.N. operations teetering on the brink of collapse have become a program of opportunism, Griffiths said, citing extreme supply shortages and the U.N.’s failure to respond Delivery of relief supplies to large part of areas .

 

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israeli media: Hamas did not lose control in Gaza

leila yazdani

WFP: Chaos & desperation setting in Gaza as Palestinians are living in streets without access to food & ssential supplies

leila yazdani

Rights group: Failure to call for a ceasefire may violate USA legal obligation to prevent genocide

leila yazdani

USA: New poll shows low approval for Biden’s handling of Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

Hamas: Several captives ‘killed-injured’ in Israeli attacks

nafiseh yazdani

Israel forces arrest Deputy Director of Muslim Waqf in Jerusalem

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.