Israeli media: Hamas did not lose control in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- According to reports from Israeli media, it has been stated that the Israeli armed forces were not successful in causing damage to Hamas. It was stressed that Hamas continues to possess authority and control over the Gaza Strip.

Commenting on Occupation Security Minister Yoav Galant, who said, that Hamas “has begun to disintegrate” ,Israeli channel Kan Elior, Levy’s Palestine commentator confirmed that Hamas’s core strength has not weakened, adding that its strength in the areas south of the Gaza Strip has not particularly suffered.

Source: almayadeen

