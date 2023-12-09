Paris 2024 Olympic: Russia-Belarus allowed to take part

SHAFAQNA- The International Olympic Committee IOC on Friday (08 Dec. 2023) decided to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the 2024 Paris Games as neutral athletes, without flags, symbols or nationalities.

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee has decided that selected neutral athletes who have qualified on the field under the existing qualification systems of international federations will be declared eligible to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in accordance with the established conditions.” below. “Individually neutral athletes are athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport,” the IOC said in a statement.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com