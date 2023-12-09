Lazzarini: UNRWA collapse threatens humanitarian aid in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- In an impactful letter addressed to UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini expressed grave concern over the potential loss of lives within his team as a result of the Israeli aggression on Gaza. Lazzarini characterized this aggression as the “darkest hour in the agency’s 75-year history.”

“I must inform you that UNRWA’s ability to implement its General Assembly mandate in Gaza is today severely limited, with immediate and dire consequences for the UN humanitarian response and the lives of civilians in Gaza,” stated the letter.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com