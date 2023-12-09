English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Lazzarini: UNRWA collapse threatens humanitarian aid in Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- In an impactful letter addressed to UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini expressed grave concern over the potential loss of lives within his team as a result of the Israeli aggression on Gaza. Lazzarini characterized this aggression as the “darkest hour in the agency’s 75-year history.”

“I must inform you that UNRWA’s ability to implement its General Assembly mandate in Gaza is today severely limited, with immediate and dire consequences for the UN humanitarian response and the lives of civilians in Gaza,” stated the letter.

 

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Egypt warns Israel of ‘rupture’ in relations if Palestinians from Gaza forced to flee to Sinai

leila yazdani

Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee voiced objection of USA’s veto during Blinken meeting

leila yazdani

Israeli media: Hamas did not lose control in Gaza

leila yazdani

Griffiths warns of total collapse of humanitarian operations in Gaza

leila yazdani

WFP: Chaos-desperation in Gaza as people living in streets without food-essential supplies

leila yazdani

Rights group: Failure to call for a ceasefire may violate USA legal obligation to prevent genocide

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.