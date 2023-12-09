English
Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee voiced objection of USA’s veto during Blinken meeting

SHAFAQNA- According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries expressed their disagreement with the US veto, which prevented global appeals for the United Nations Security Council to call for a halt to the fighting in Gaza.

During a discussion with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Arab Islamic Ministerial Committee restated their urge for the US to acknowledge its obligations and undertake appropriate actions to encourage Israel to promptly initiate a cessation of hostilities.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

 

