English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Russia: Putin to run for 2024 presidential election

0

SHAFAQNA- Vladimir Putin announced during a Heroes of the Fatherland Day ceremony at the Kremlin that he will be a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

“I have the intention to run for the presidency of the Russian Federation, declared Putin confidently.

Artem Zhoga, who serves as the parliament speaker of the Donetsk People’s Republic and is also the father of a brave soldier who lost his life during a special military operation, requested him candidacy for the next election.

Source: tass

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Paris 2024 Olympic: Russia-Belarus allowed to take part

leila yazdani

Putin: Russia likes to create a truly democratic world model

nafiseh yazdani

Putin: EAEU-Iran to sign agreement to create free trade zone

leila yazdani

Moscow: Iranian President Meets Putin

leila yazdani

Russia: Iranian President Arrives in Moscow

asadian

Russia rejects USA’s narrative on aid for Kiev

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.