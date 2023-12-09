Russia: Putin to run for 2024 presidential election

SHAFAQNA- Vladimir Putin announced during a Heroes of the Fatherland Day ceremony at the Kremlin that he will be a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

“I have the intention to run for the presidency of the Russian Federation, declared Putin confidently.

Artem Zhoga, who serves as the parliament speaker of the Donetsk People’s Republic and is also the father of a brave soldier who lost his life during a special military operation, requested him candidacy for the next election.

Source: tass

