Tehran: Iran-Syria sign cooperation documents

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s First Vice President stated: “Relations with Syria are among the strategic priorities emphasized by the Supreme Leader, and the President is seriously emphasizing them; during the President’s visit, positive developments occurred in bilateral relations, and we will vigorously pursue these agreements.

Syrian Prime Minister said: “Many efforts have been made to implement the agreements of Dr Raisi’s visit to Damascus, and today, considerable efforts are needed as well. We express gratitude to the Supreme Leader, officials, and the Iranian people for standing by us in the unjust war against Syria, and we will not forget Iran’s role in the battlefields and the intertwining of Iranian and Syrian blood on Syrian soil. We also appreciate Iran’s economic positions and economic support for Syria.

He added: “We must exert more effort for our economic cooperation, and I will personally follow up on these agreements today. The Prime Minister of Syria concluded: “We always strive to expand the axis of resistance cooperation, and the axis of resistance will have the final say in the future of the region.

Source: Shafaqna

