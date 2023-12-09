Egypt warns Israel of ‘rupture’ in relations if Palestinians from Gaza forced to flee to Sinai

SHAFAQNA- Egypt has reportedly warned Israel that relations between the countries would be “severed” if Palestinians in Gaza fled to the Sinai Desert as a result of the brutal Israeli bombardment of the territory, US website Axios reported on Thursday, citing American and Israeli officials.

This comes at a time when Israel has shifted its military campaign in the Gaza Strip south and is heavily shelling the city of Khan Younis and other locations. As a result, many Palestinians fled to Rafah, near the Egyptian border. Thousands of people have been killed in the past week.

Source: newarab

