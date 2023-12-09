English
International Shia News Agency
Afghan media claimed arrest of individuals connected to the assassinations of Shia scholars in Herat

SHAFAQNA- An Afghan media outlet reported that in a Taliban operation, some ISIS’s members linked to the assassinations of Shia scholars in Herat were arrested.

According to the regional office of the Tasnim News Agency, an Afghan media outlet, citing Taliban sources, reported the collapse of the ISIS’s network in the provinces of Herat and Nimroz.

As reported by “Al-Marsad,” during a Taliban security operation, one member of ISIS was killed, and several others were arrested. According to this report, these operations in the provinces of Herat and Nimroz aimed to eliminate those involved in the recent attacks on Shia scholars in the city of Herat.

According to Taliban sources, some of the detained individuals are key members of ISIS who have been involved in numerous crimes. This media outlet has added that the mentioned group was also involved in previous attacks against Shias in Afghanistan and was led by a network of ISIS in one of the neighboring countries.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com

