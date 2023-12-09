Yemeni army launches vast drone operation against Israeli targets

SHAFAQNA- Issuing an official statement today (09 Dec. 2023), the Yemeni Army announced beginning of a vast drone operation against Israeli targets.

According to Tasnim’s international news agency, Yemeni armed forces have stated in a statement that they launched attacks on multiple targets deep within Israeli occupiers’ territory using a significant number of drones in the past hours.

The statement adds that they will continue these operations in support of Gaza until the cessation of Israeli regime aggression.

Yemeni armed forces reported a missile attack on military targets of the Zionist regime in the Eilat port last week, emphasizing that these operations will continue until the cessation of occupiers’ aggression against Gaza.

Yemeni armed forces also stressed their commitment to preventing the movement of Israeli ships in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea.

Source: Tasnim

