International Shia News Agency
Yemen: Houthis intend to prevent commercial ships from reaching Israel

SHAFAQNA- In a statement, the Yemen’s Houthis say they will expand current targeting of any Israeli ships operating in the waters off Yemen if aid is not increased in Gaza.

They said any ship heading towards Israel would be considered “legitimate target”. It added it would respect international trade for any other ships not linked to or traveling to Israel.

The Houthis in November stopped a tanker that business records show is partially owned by an Israeli-businessman. Israel has said no Israelis were operating the vessel or were on board at the time.

Source: aljazeera

 

