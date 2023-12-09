English
International Shia News Agency
USA: Gaza war unleashes anti-Muslim sentiment

SHAFAQNA- In the United States, speaking freely about Israel’s war on Gaza often has a price. Gaza war unleashes anti-Palestinian-anti-Muslim sentiment. For expressing their opinions on the Israel-Palestine, many Muslim Americans and Arab Americans have paid a hefty price, including the loss of jobs and suspension from college. Universities across the USA are also cracking down on student activism.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has received double the usual amount of reports of bias and requests for help, according to the executive director, Nihad Awad.

Speaking to host Steve Clemons, Awad warns that as the Israeli narrative continues “falling apart”, more attempts to dehumanise the Palestinian people will be seen.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

