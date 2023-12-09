Egypt: 2024 presidential elections kicks off Sunday December 10

SHAFAQNA- 2024 Egyptian presidential election will begin on Sunday, December 10. Egyptian President El-Sisi is looking to secure six more years in power in the country’s presidential election.

Polling stations will be open from 9am to 9pm for three days, December 10-12. The National Elections Authority has completed all necessary preparations for the election, including the establishment of 11,631 polling stations in 9,376 electoral centers. The stations will be staffed by 15,000 judges from various judicial bodies.

The authority has also taken steps to accommodate older voters and voters with disabilities. Polling stations have been located in accessible locations and voting instructions are available in Braille.

Egyptian Organization for Human Rights prepares to monitor presidential election

The Egyptian Organization for Human Rights (EOHR) prepared on Saturday to monitor the three days of voting in the country’s presidential elections, which is set to begin Sunday.

The EOHR said it trained its observers on the guidelines and rules that must be followed while observing the electoral process, according to a statement.

It also called on all the candidates’ campaigns to abide by the electoral silence period during the election as per the law and to refrain from any practices that would hamper their transparency or fairness.

Judges overseeing Egypt’s 2024 presidential elections arrive at polling stations for tomorrow’s vote

The judges who are responsible for overseeing Egypt’s presidential elections in various governorates have all arrived at their designated polling stations, the Executive Director of the National Election Authority (NEA) Ahmed Bendari announced in a statement to the press on Saturday.

El-Sisi is competing against three other candidates

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is competing against three other candidates: Abdel-Sanad Yamama of the Wafd Party, the oldest Egyptian party; Hazem Omar, head of the Republican People’s Party; and Farid Zahran of the Social Democratic Party.

Parliamentary representative Mohammed Maher El-Sebaei said: “This is a significant moment, especially for the youth, who represent 65 percent of the population.”

El-Sebaei emphasized the critical role of young Egyptians in shaping the future through voting, calling the election a “democratic celebration, marking the fifth multi-party election in Egypt’s history.”

Shawkat Al-Assar, a political analyst, emphasized that the election could provide an opportunity for broader participation and expression of opinions and said he views it as a precursor to a new era of political diversity and expansion of the public sphere.

Vote counting is scheduled to begin as soon as the polls close on Tuesday. Around 9,400 polling stations have been set up across the country and 15,000 judicial employees will be working at them over the three days of the election, supervising the procedures and transporting the ballots to where they will be counted.

