Hakim: US resolution on ceasefire in Gaza highlights America’s double standards

SHAFAQNA- The leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq, condemning the US resolution on the ceasefire in a statement, declared that this action reflects a significant gap between the ruling elites and their societies; a risky issue that needs attention.

According to IRNA’s report on Saturday from the media office of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq, “Sayyid Ammar Hakim” added: We must take a responsible position regarding what is happening in the region. The Zionist regime continues to deliberately target Palestinian children, women, the elderly, patients, journalists, hospitals, mosques, churches, infrastructure, and Palestinian resources. We must condemn and denounce this with all our might and assist the Palestinians in stopping the bloodshed in Gaza.

Referring to the global demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people, he stated: Internationally, despite millions of awakened consciences around the world demonstrating in support of children, women, and the people of Gaza, we witness the implementation of double standards. The latest example of this is the U.S. action in vetoing a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza at the Security Council.

Hakim continued: We are grateful that the religious authorities, the people, the government, political and social forces, media, institutions, and elites in Iraq have all united in support of Palestine and the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people. This is a source of pride.

Source: Irna

