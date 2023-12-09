Isna: Iran’s negotiations with 20 countries to develop aviation cooperation

SHAFAQNA- The head of the National Aviation Organization reported Iran’s negotiations with 20 countries worldwide on the sidelines of the 15th ICAN summit regarding the development of aviation transportation.

According to ISNA, Mohammad Mohammadi Baksh, in the commemoration ceremony of World Aviation Day, stated: “All efforts made to achieve safety and security, the two major components of the aviation industry under the Chicago Convention, are now prevalent, ongoing, and approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization in Iran’s aviation transportation industry.

Captain Mohammadi Baksh referred to the hosting of the 15th ICAN summit in Saudi Arabia, stating that discussions and exchanges of ideas took place on the sidelines of this summit with 20 countries worldwide regarding the development of flight networks, international cooperation, and more.

Source: Isna

