Explaining the position of Imamzadeh Ali ibn Muhammad al-Baqir (AS) in Karbala

Baghdad- IRNA- A conference was held on Saturday evening in the Khatam al–Anbiya Hall of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala to explain and recognize the position of Imamzadeh Ali ibn Muhammad al-Baqir (AS) in Mashhad-e Ardehal.

According to IRNA, at the beginning of this conference, representative of the Supreme Leader in Iraq referred to the role of Ahl al-Bayt and their family in clarifying the oppression of the rulers and said: owing to policies of the enemies throughout history and the cruelties inflicted on the Ahl al-Bayt, many descendants of Shi’i Imams had to immigrate to other countries.

Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini stated: immigration of descendants of Shi’i Imams has had blessings to the people of regions, including publication of Ahl al-Bayt calligraphy and Ahl al-Bayt policies.

He stated that hundreds of holy shrines for descendants of Shi’i Imams in Iran and different countries including Iraq show that descendants of Shi’i Imams have published the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt among their followers through their immigration and added: due to these valuable efforts, today, we can observe that millions of people participate in rituals of these generous people spontaneously.

In this conference, Imam Jom’a of Mashhad-e Ardehal referred to how Ali ibn Muhammad al-Baqir (AS) was martyred and said: We thank God for allowing us to promote and advertise one of the oppressed, immigrant and martyred Imams in such a holy place beside the shrine of Aba Abdullah Al–Hussain (AS).

Hojjat–ul–Islam wal-Muslimin Mehdi Soleimani Ardehali stated that the manner of martyrdom of Ali ibn Muhammad al-Baqir (AS) is exotic or unique and added: this honorable Imamzadeh came to this region at the invitation of the people of Fin and Kashan and was martyred like his great grandfather.

By referring that this honorable person was martyred in a very similar manner to his grandfather Imam Hussein (AS), he said: “although there are multiplicity of Imamzadeh in Iran and Iraq, we do not have anyone like him similar to Imam Hussein (AS).”

According to him, the oppressors beheaded Ali ibn Muhammad al-Baqir (A.S.).

Imam Jom’a of Mashhad-e Ardehal added: Ali ibn Muhammad al-Baqir (A.S.) had great influence during his residence for several years and the ruler of Ardehal feared because of this issue. For this reason, he sent a group to kill the son of Imam al-Baqir (A.S.) and finally he and his companions were martyred in an unequal war that lasted 3 days in Ardehal summer region.

Also, Hamidreza Moghadamfar, head of the International Congress of Hazrat Ali bin Muhammad Baqir (AS) talked about the martyrdom of Ali ibn Muhammad al-Baqir (AS) and said: at the beginning of the second Hijri century, Imam Muhammad Baqir (AS), the fifth Imam of Shiites sent his son, Ali, at the invitation of the people of Fin and Kashan to this region to preach Islam and guide the people, but he was martyred by the order of the ruler of that time.

Moreover, he referred to one part of the battles of Hazrat Ali bin Muhammad Baqir (A.S.) and said: he fought against the oppressive rulers of the region and was finally martyred on the path of truth.

According to IRNA, the International Congress of Hazrat Ali bin Muhammad Baqir (AS) will be held on May 2024 in Mashhad-e Ardehal, Kashan city.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com