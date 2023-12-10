Indonesia’s airport on high alert to prevent COVID-19 entry

SHAFAQNA-Indonesia’s Port Health Office (KKP) at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, stated on Saturday that it is trying to prevent the entry of COVID-19 amid increasing cases of the viral disease in Singapore.

“This anticipation is a precautionary measure ahead of the year-end holidays. We are intensifying surveillance of domestic and foreign travelers,” the office’s head, Naning Nugrahini, said.

She said that the port health office has not detected any cases of the coronavirus

Source: antaranews