English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Indonesia’s airport on high alert to prevent COVID-19 entry

0

SHAFAQNA-Indonesia’s Port Health Office (KKP) at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, stated on Saturday that it is trying to prevent the entry of COVID-19 amid increasing cases of the viral disease in Singapore.

“This anticipation is a precautionary measure ahead of the year-end holidays. We are intensifying surveillance of domestic and foreign travelers,” the office’s head, Naning Nugrahini, said.

She said that the port health office has not detected any cases of the coronavirus

Source: antaranews

Related posts

Indonesia proposes free entry visas for travelers from 20 countries

leila yazdani

Indonesia looking for new site to house Rohingya refugees

leila yazdani

Indonesia: VP urges Ulemas-intellectuals to innovate strategies in Islamic economy

leila yazdani

Nature: Controversy over 27000 year old pyramid claim

parniani

Indonesia launches Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway

asadian

WHO warns against persistence of COVID-19 in many countries

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.