Philippines protests China’s actions in South China Sea

SHAFAQNA-The Philippines has accused Chinese Coast Guard ships of firing water cannons at three Philippine supply vessels near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.

Officials in Manila said on Saturday that the incident took place in the vicinity of the Scarborough Shoal, some 200 kilometers west of the island of Luzon.
The officials also said water cannons had been used at least eight times, resulting in damage to communication and other equipment on one of the three Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ships.

Source:nhk

