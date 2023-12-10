Japan announces support for developing nations at COP28

SHAFAQNA-Japan’s Environment Minister Ito Shintaro has announced support measures for developing countries to help them reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Ito attended the ministerial meeting of the COP28 UN climate change conference in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Prior to the meeting, Ito noted all countries must unite to address the climate crisis, but each country faces different challenges. He said Japan hopes to provide technological, economic and financial support to resolve the difficulties.

Source: nhk