English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Japan announces support for developing nations at COP28

0

SHAFAQNA-Japan’s Environment Minister Ito Shintaro has announced support measures for developing countries to help them reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.
Ito attended the ministerial meeting of the COP28 UN climate change conference in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.
Prior to the meeting, Ito noted all countries must unite to address the climate crisis, but each country faces different challenges. He said Japan hopes to provide technological, economic and financial support to resolve the difficulties.

Source:  nhk

Related posts

Japan: Real wages declined in October again as prices increased faster

leila yazdani

Nature: What does the world’s most populous country expect from COP28?

parniani

Japan’s seafood exports to China continue to slump amid ban

leila yazdani

Japan: Year-end holiday travel projected to recover to near pre-COVID level

leila yazdani

Japan: Searches continue for 2 crew after USA’s Osprey crashes off southwestern coast

leila yazdani

Pope calls on religious representatives to work together for peace

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.