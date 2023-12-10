English
India’s Billionaire shows world’s largest green energy park ‘visible from space’

SHAFAQNA- India’s second-richest man, Gautam Adani, who is developing the world’s largest green energy park in the Rann of Kutch desert in the Gujarat state bordering Pakistan, has shared a glimpse of the project that he claims will power 20 million homes.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Adani stated that the “monumental project” is “visible even from space.” “We will generate 30 GW to power over 20 million homes,” Adani said in his post, adding that it marks a “significant milestone” in India’s journey towards sustainable energy.

