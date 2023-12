SHAFAQNA-There is “no safe place to go in the Gaza Strip”, Palestinian Health Ministry says, as Israeli strike kills 10 people in Khan Younis.

World Food Programme says 36 percent of Gaza households are now experiencing “severe hunger”.

At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the revised official death toll stands at about 1,147.

