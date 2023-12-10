Iraq’s PM: Supreme Religious Authority’s Fatwa mobilized nation’s energies against terrorism

SHAFAQNA- Supreme Religious Authority’s Fatwa mobilized nation’s energies against terrorism, Iraq’s Prime Minister Al-Sudani said.

Al-Sudani in an official statement received by the Iraqi News Agency INA said: “On the sixth anniversary of the great victory over the ISIS terrorist gangs, we commemorate this historic triumph, as Iraqis successfully defeated ISIS and its acts of terrorism, on behalf of the world and all humanity.”

He added that: “We honor the sacrifices of our heroic martyrs and the Leaders of Victory, without whom the attainment of freedom, victory, and secure living would not have been possible. ”

Al-Sudani stated: “We take pride in the heroic performance of all branches of our armed forces, which embarked on victorious campaigns fueled by the guidance of the supreme religious authority and the blessed fatwa for jihad issued by His Eminence the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Al-Sistani which mobilized the nation’s energies against terrorism.”

The Prime Minister added that “We salute the Iraqi women and their tremendous resilience, as they stood strong in the face of the conflict, enduring the loss of female martyrs that where killed or kidnapped, just like their male compatriots.”

“We extend our gratitude to all our brothers and friends who supported Iraq in the war against the forces of evil and darkness,” PM Al-Sudani added.

He confirmed: “Today, Iraqis are engaged in the battle of reconstruction and development, combating corruption, and addressing the challenge of service provision— all built on the stability earned through these sacrifices, it is crucial that we ensure none of them are squandered or rendered in vain.”

