Netanyahu rebuffs calls to end war in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Israeli PM Netanyahu has rebuffed international calls to end the war in Gaza, describing those calls as inconsistent with supporting the war aim of eliminating Hamas.

Briefing his cabinet, Netanyahu said he told leaders of France, Germany and other countries that “You cannot on the one hand support the elimination of Hamas and on other pressure us to end the war, which would prevent the elimination of Hamas”.

More than 17,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza that came after the October 7 attack by Hamas that is said to have killed more than 1,000 people in Israel.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

