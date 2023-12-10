Food-water-fuel as weapon of war being used against Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Palestinians in Khan Younis have been ordered to flee to al-Mawasi dangerous region without any infrastructure – including access to water, food and electricity.

For those fleeing northern Gaza in order to survive, they’re describing it as the ‘journey of death’. Many Palestinians have been killed while evacuating. The areas in the south were designated as ‘safe areas’ by the Israelis, but now, they’re under attack too.

About 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and 49,500 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7, including 297 in the past 24 hours.

500,000 Palestinians face hunger, thirst in Gaza

Half a million Palestinians are at risk of hunger and thirst in cities where Israeli attacks continue, the Gaza Municipality said on Saturday, describing the humanitarian situation as “disastrous” as the Israeli army deliberately targeted food and water infrastructure.

Nearly 300 killed in 24 hours

Gaza’s Health Ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qudra told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview that the death toll included 297 people killed and more than 550 wounded in the past 24 hours.

Source: aljazeera, middleeastmonitor

