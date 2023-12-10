Nature: Self-copying RNA vaccine has achieved its first complete approval

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers are anticipating and considering the prospective applications and advantages of a technology that has been in development for over two decades.

The endorsement of an additional COVID 19 vaccine based on RNA, may not appear significant. However, the recent approval from Japanese authorities for a COVID 19 vaccine formulated with self-amplifying RNA, which has the ability to replicate within cells, is an important milestone. This achievement signifies a significant progress, as it is the first instance where self-amplifying RNA has received complete regulatory approval globally.

The latest vaccine technology has the potential to offer strong protection against a wide range of infectious diseases and cancers. And since it could be administered at a reduced dosage, it may potentially exhibit fewer adverse reactions compared to other messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies.

Source: Nature

