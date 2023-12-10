English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsSci-Tech

Nature: Self-copying RNA vaccine has achieved its first complete approval

0

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers are anticipating and considering the prospective applications and advantages of a technology that has been in development for over two decades.

The endorsement of an additional COVID 19 vaccine based on RNA, may not appear significant. However, the recent approval from Japanese authorities for a COVID 19 vaccine formulated with self-amplifying RNA, which has the ability to replicate within cells, is an important milestone. This achievement signifies a significant progress, as it is the first instance where self-amplifying RNA has received complete regulatory approval globally.

The latest vaccine technology has the potential to offer strong protection against a wide range of infectious diseases and cancers. And since it could be administered at a reduced dosage, it may potentially exhibit fewer adverse reactions compared to other messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies.

Source: Nature

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Nature: What does the world’s most populous country expect from COP28?

parniani

Research: Fossil CO2 emissions at record high in 2023

parniani

Nature: Climate change is a significant threat to public health

parniani

Study on identical twins: Vegan diet enhances cardiovascular health in general

parniani

Nature: Scientists calling for inclusion of microbes in climate models

parniani

Nature: The world’s largest collection of full human genomes revealed

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.