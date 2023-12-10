Doha Forum 2023 focuses on Gaza war

SHAFAQNA- The 21st Doha Forum began in Qatar on Sunday, bringing together leaders, government officials, heads of multilateral organisations, private sector executives, think tanks, and influential policy makers.The Doha Forum 2023 was off to a “powerful start” with its head-on address of the war in Gaza.

Russian FM blames Washington for Israel’s continued onslaught on Gaza

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has blamed the United States for Israel’s ongoing war on the besieged Gaza, citing the vetoing of multiple UN Security Council resolutions aimed at bringing a ceasefire.

“The rules were never published nor even announced by anyone to anyone, and they are being applied depending on what exactly the West needs at a particular moment of modern history,” the Russian Foreign Minister said in a live recording at the Doha Forum.

“This is especially seen in various conflicts which the West ignites all over the world. Anything goes to keep the hegemony intervention in domestic affairs, sanctions against all the principles of competition, regime change,” Lavrov added.

When asked if there is still hope for world diplomacy by Al Jazeera’s Bays, Lavrov expressed disappointment over the lack of support from the United States and Western countries but expressed a commitment to applying political pressure for humanitarian relief.

“Every, every coming, every passing hour we have introduced very soon after this tragedy started, we have introduced a resolution of the Security Council,” Lavrov told audiences at Doha Forum.

UN’s Secretary-General vows ‘not to give up’ until Gaza ceasefire is reached

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has vowed to “not give up” in his efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday during his address at the 21st Doha Forum in Qatar.

“I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared. Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it, but that does not make it less necessary. So, I can promise I will not give up,” Guterres said.

Qatar’s PM highlights global double standards in calling for Gaza ceasefire

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani highlighted the global double standards in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday, as Israel’s genocide in the Strip continued for more than two months.

“We saw those who were calling for a global position against the occupation in a different context are hesitant now to condemn the crimes that are happening now in the Gaza Strip and not calling for an international agreement to put an end to these crimes,” Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, told the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital.

Source: dohanews, aljazeera

