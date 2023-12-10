Muscat Airport becomes world’s first airport to meet performance standards

SHAFAQNA- Muscat International Airport achieved the top global ranking in performance standards in 2023.

According to the ranking of the best international airports published by AirHelp, Muscat International Airport secured the top global position in terms of performance standards in 2023. According to “Al Khaleej Online,” in early September of last year, Muscat Airport held a position among the best airports in the Middle East in the category of 15 to 25 million passengers.

The airport is gearing up to accommodate 56 million passengers in the next phases, preparing for future travel to and from Oman. According to official statistics, the number of passengers at Muscat International Airport reached 4,718,497 by the end of last May, reflecting an approximately 80% increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

Source: Al Khaleej Online

