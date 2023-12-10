INA: Nouri al-Maliki emphasizes significant challenges facing Iraq and the region

SHAFAQNA- Nouri al-Maliki, the leader of the State of Law Coalition, confirmed today, Sunday, that Iraq and the region are witnessing major challenges that require all national forces to stand up to them by preserving the country’s unity, security and stability.

In a blog post on the “X” platform, al-Maliki commemorated the victory over ISIS on its anniversary, expressing gratitude to the armed forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces for their sacrifices that led to a decisive triumph.

Reflecting on the thwarting of a major conspiracy by ISIS to attack Iraq and its sanctity, al-Maliki credited the heroic efforts of the armed forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces. He highlighted the role of the fatwa for sufficient jihad and the sacrifices of the martyrs in achieving this significant victory over the forces of darkness and criminality.

