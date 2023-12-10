Yemen’s PM: Maritime blockade against Israel is totally Yemeni decision

SHAFAQNA- Prime Minister of Yemen said maritime blockade against the Israeli regime is a decision that totally stems from the will of the Yemeni people.

According to IRNA on Sunday night, quoted from the Yemeni News website September 26, “Abdel-Aziz bin Habtour”, Prime Minister of Yemen, emphasized that imposing the maritime blockade against the Israeli regime is a decision that stems from the will of the Yemeni people and indicates solidarity of our people with the oppressed people of Palestine and supporting their struggle against the occupying Israeli regime.

He stated: The maritime blockade imposed by the Yemeni Navy against the ships that move toward the occupied Palestinian territories is a significant measure to support the Palestinian resistance and break the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister of Yemen added: This decision will continue against the Israeli regime until the blockade on Gaza is ended and food and medicine reach the oppressed people of Palestinian.

He added: Political independence of Yemen converted the maritime scene of this country from weakness into strength that supports Palestine and its people’s struggle against the occupying Israeli regime.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com