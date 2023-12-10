Haaretz: Netanyahu’s cabinet lies about casualty statistics of soldiers

SHAFAQNA- “Haaretz” published real statistics of casualties of soldiers of the Zionist regime during the conflict with the Palestinian resistance forces and denied the narrative of the army of this regime in this regard.

According to IRNA on Saturday night, quoted from the Palestinian Press Agency SAFA, “Haaretz” announced that the information published by the Israeli army about the number of casualties of soldiers since the beginning of the war in Gaza which was published at noon today is false and believed that the real statistics of casualties is three times the official statistics and reports of authorities.

This newspaper added that announcing 1,593 soldiers have been wounded since the beginning of the war in Gaza by the Israeli army contradicts to a large extent with the number of wounded that Haaretz obtained from the hospitals.

This newspaper referred that the real number of wounded based on the announcement of hospitals in Israel has increased to 4,591 soldiers who were treated in nine hospitals.

Source: IRNA

