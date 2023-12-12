Russian Expert: Returning life to Gaza will require at least one decade

SHAFAQNA- A Russian international affairs expert believes: Even in the absence of military attacks, rebuilding life and infrastructure and the return of refugees to Palestine will take at least a decade.

Adlan Margoev, a professor in the Department of Oriental Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, spoke to IRNA about Iran’s position in the formation of a multipolar world amid the decline of traditional hegemonic powers, potential scenarios for the future of the Gaza Strip, and the impact of Iran’s recent membership in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on expanding bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow.

Forming a new global order in the conditions of the decline of traditional superpowers is a current topic in global political literature. How do you see Iran’s role in this new world order?

In my opinion, the multipolar world is still in the process of being constructed, and it is not a unified world. Each player in its region is creating a regional order, and when these come together, the larger picture of a multipolar order takes shape. This process will take at least two decades and consists of two stages. In the first step, we see some countries striving against those benefiting from the existing order for their personal interests. In the second stage, new parameters for cooperation will be established.

In the first stage, Iran actively participates in international affairs, portraying its role through the Axis of Resistance, as seen in the Gaza situation. In the second stage of the emergence of a multipolar world, Iran’s positive role distinguishes itself from other regional countries by presenting innovative ideas, such as the “Hormuz Peace Initiative,” aligning well with Russia’s vision of regional and global order. Russia’s proposal for security in the Persian Gulf also aims to build a comprehensive system involving all regional actors and safeguarding everyone’s interests. Thus, I see Iran’s role in the multipolar world as crucial, not only in breaking the old global order but also in constructing a new world based on constructive foundations.

What do you think about the future of Gaza?

Regarding the current Gaza crisis, unfortunately, the near future appears grim. Even in the absence of military attacks, rebuilding life and infrastructure and the return of refugees to Palestine will take at least a decade. Achieving peace in Gaza requires a stable political solution.

With these conditions, are you optimistic about the future of Gaza?

Despite the challenging conditions, international relations experts are generally pessimistic. Speaking solely based on our hopes can lead us into delusions, so professionally, we must acknowledge that there is no quick and long-term solution to the Gaza crisis in the current circumstances; this process will take a considerable amount of time.

Regarding Iran’s membership in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, I prefer to analyze Iran and Russia’s relations separately from their bilateral cooperation in structures like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Strengthening the infrastructures of bilateral relations is currently the most crucial task for Iran and Russia. These infrastructures include developing North-South transportation corridors, enhancing logistical capabilities, facilitating financial exchanges and banking cooperation, implementing the Iran-Eurasia Free Trade Agreement, and finalizing a comprehensive long-term cooperation plan between the two countries. These issues need immediate attention.

Experts should consider that achieving results from multilateral cooperation structures, such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, takes time. For instance, it took approximately 70 years for the European Union to become an organization with clear mechanisms and effective results. If we expect extraordinary results from our multilateral cooperation in regional economic organizations in Iran and Russia, we might become disappointed very quickly. Practical results from such structures could become apparent around 2030, and reaching that point requires substantial effort.

Source: Shafaqna Persian