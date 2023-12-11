Palestinian Ambassador to UK: Israeli aggression began 106 years ago, not Oct.7

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot spoke against the mainstream belief that the occupation and aggression of “Israel” began on October 7 – it started 106 years ago.

During his interview with Anadolu Agency at the seventh TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Saturday, Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot challenged the common perception that “Israel’s” occupation and aggression commenced on October 7, emphasizing that it actually originated 106 years ago.

“It all started when Britain promised our lands to others without consulting us and turned us, the Palestinian nation, into non-Jewish minorities”, he explained. Furthermore, he emphasized: “The quest for freedom and justice by the Palestinian people should now be acknowledged. We need to address issues of human rights, national rights, as well as international consensus and law”.

Source: almayadeen

