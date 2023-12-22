Shia Islam Doctrine: Bada

SHAFAQNA– Bada (lit. appearance) is a Shia doctrine rooted in the Quran and the tradtions of the Prophet. It is similar abrogation (naskh) and both stem from the same source. However, the difference is that abrogation pertains to legislation, meaning that a divine command is issued at one time and nullified at another. Such an instruction was temporary at its inception and not eternal, although it may appear so. God, the Creator of the world, restricts such laws from the very beginning. On the other hand, Bada is related to creation. For instance, someone is destined to die on a specific day but he is spared after giving alms to the poor. This person was initially destined to die, but his fate changes after his act of alms-giving. However, this should not be understood as a change in the divine knowledge.

According to the Shia, bada means that a person’s destiny can change according to God’s will; a bad outcome can be averted by a good deed, while a good outcome can be altered as the result of a bad one. This doctrine means that mankind is not held hostage to fate – rather every human being can change his destiny. Consider the example of a foolish young man who is drug addict and drinker of alcohol; everyone knows what his future will be if he continues on this path. But he can change his future through piety and prayer. Equally, someone otherwise destined to end up in Hell because of his sins can repent and benefit from God’s mercy. Something bad might have been destined to befall someone, but a simple donation changes the conditions and thus changes their fate. The term badāʾ could be interpreted as transforming one fate and one possible future into another different one.

Islamic exegetes have interpreted the Quranic verse ‘Allah effaces and confirms whatever He wishes and with Him is the Mother Book’ (Q13:39) differently. To that effect, the Prophet says: ‘Donations and good deeds change the fate of mankind because their primary fate is not their final one; it is contingent on their deeds. This means mankind can change their first fate into a second one.’

The fact is that bada is highlighted in the Quran and traditions. Now let us consider the meaning bada: A former member of the Assembly of Experts wrote: ‘In 1980 we were drafting the Constitution of the Islamic Republic. A Sunni scholar from southeast Iran was present there. From time to time, we discussed religious issues. He called into question the Shia belief in bada. I asked him: ‘Doesn’t bada mean that a person can change his fate through good deeds and charity?’ He thought this was my personal view and asked to see a book written by Shia where they have interpreted it thus. I had to borrow Awail al-Maqalat and Tashih al-Itiqad, both authored by Shaykh al-Mufid, and from the library of Chihilsutun Mosque and give it him to study. Several days later, having studied the book, he told me: ‘If bada is what is mentioned in these two books then all Sunni scholars believe in it too!’

Differences on this issue mainly stem from differing interpretations of particular terms; if scholars came together and discussed these issues, they would see that the differences are minor and Islamic unity could be manifested in a better way.

To further familiarize ourselves with the concept of bada, we will review some Quranic verses and prophetic traditions.

Source: Shia Islam: History and Doctrines, Ayatollah Jafar Subhani, Chapter 15

www.shafaqna.com