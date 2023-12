SHAFAQNA- About 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardment since October 7.

The revised death toll in Israel stands at 1,147.

A special UN General Assembly session to be held on Tuesday comes after Egypt and Mauritania invoked resolution 377, “Uniting for Peace”.

The WHO requests “immediate, unimpeded” access to Gaza as its chief called the current situation “catastrophic”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com