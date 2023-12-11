Research: An important step in the treatment of severe asthma

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- An important research has demonstrated that biologic therapies can effectively manage severe asthma without the addition of regular high-dose inhaled steroids, which often come with significant adverse effects.

The SHAMAL study, a multinational research project published in The Lancet, revealed that 92 of individuals who received benralizumab, a biologic therapy, were able to decrease their intake of inhaled steroids without any safety concerns. Moreover, over 60 of these patients completely ceased the use of inhaled steroids.

The outcomes of the research have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of severe asthma individuals by reducing or eliminating the undesirable and frequently severe adverse effects of inhaled steroids, rendering them less unpleasant or harmful. These conditions consist of osteoporosis, which heightens the likelihood of fractures, diabetes, and cataracts.

Asthma is a prevalent respiratory illness on a global scale, impacting nearly 300 million individuals, and approximately 3 to 5 of this population suffers from severe asthma.This results in experiencing breathlessness, chest tightness, and cough on a daily basis, as well as recurring asthma attacks that necessitate frequent hospital stays.

Source: Sciencedaily

