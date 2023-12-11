English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Russian diplomat: War in Ukraine to end with talks with West

0

SHAFAQNA- The War in Ukraine will end with talks with the West, Russian Ambassador at Large for Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said.

“Negotiations will definitely take places; all the clashes necessarily end with talks. Clearly, negotiations will not be with puppets,” the diplomat pointed. “The West does not demonstrate the desire to come to terms so far. They do not say so far that they are ready to come to the negotiating table,” said Miroschnik.

The conditions for starting negotiations will arise when the sponsors are exhausted, when the political ambitions We understand that the current government in Ukraine is not the Ukrainian government,” the diplomat emphasized.

Source: tass

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Ukraine clashes with EU over weapons demands

leila yazdani

EU’s Foreign Policy Chief: Russia’s defeat in Ukraine ‘not expected in near future’

asadian

EU’s top diplo­mats meet­ing in Kyiv

asadian

Vatican: Pope-new Russian Envoy talk about Ukraine peace

asadian

Beijing: Pope’s Envoy talks with China about Ukraine war

asadian

China says sending arms to Ukraine cannot win peace

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.