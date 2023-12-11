SHAFAQNA- The War in Ukraine will end with talks with the West, Russian Ambassador at Large for Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said.

“Negotiations will definitely take places; all the clashes necessarily end with talks. Clearly, negotiations will not be with puppets,” the diplomat pointed. “The West does not demonstrate the desire to come to terms so far. They do not say so far that they are ready to come to the negotiating table,” said Miroschnik.

The conditions for starting negotiations will arise when the sponsors are exhausted, when the political ambitions We understand that the current government in Ukraine is not the Ukrainian government,” the diplomat emphasized.

Source: tass

