USA fighter jet crashes off South Korean coast

SHAFAQNA- An F-16 fighter jet operated by US Forces Korea crashed during a training exercise over the Yellow Sea on Monday morning.

According to military sources, a training exercise involving a US Forces Korea USFK F 16 fighter jet ended in a crash over the Yellow Sea on Monday morning, as reported by news agency Yonhap.

The report stated that an incident occurred near the city of Gunsan in North Jeolla Province off the country s western coast around 9am local time. The pilot of the warplane was able to escape from the aircraft and was subsequently saved in the ocean. There was no immediate official confirmation of the news.

The F 16 is among a group of approximately 30 aircraft belonging to the US 8th Fighter Wing. These aircraft, including the F-16, are stationed at Kunsan Air Base, which is also utilized by the South Korean military.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com