SHAFAQNA- Israel’s deadly air raids took place across the Gaza Strip, concentrating in the central part, including the Maghazi and the Nuseirat refugee camps, with ground battle continues in Khan Younis.

The bodies and those wounded in both attacks were rushed to Al-Aqsa Hospital, which is already overrun by a large number of patients.

Meanwhile, fighting continues in Khan Younis on the ground under heavy bombardment.

In Rafah, two air strikes targeted residential homes in two locations, one on the western side of Rafah and the other in central Rafah which is supposed to be safe for the displaced Palestinians.

Israel continues to displace civilians in Gaza

Israel continues to forcibly displace hundreds of Palestinians in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, which is under intense air and ground attacks by Israeli forces.

Following threats from the Israeli army to target civilian settlements, many Palestinians from the eastern areas of Khan Younis were forcibly displaced to a “humanitarian zone” in the Al-Mawasi area close to the city.

Areas in the east such as Cura al-Lut, Ash-Sheikh Nasir, Al-Ketibeh and Jalal Street along with the western region of 5th Street in Khan Younis have been subjected to intense Israeli bombardment in recent days.

Source: aljazeera, aa

