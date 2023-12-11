English
International Shia News Agency
Children in Gaza war suffer first & most

Children in Gaza war suffer first

SHAFAQNA- In Gaza war it is children who suffer first and suffer most. They do not have enough access to water, food, fuel and medicine. Their homes have been destroyed; their families torn apart.

Displacement, hunger, lack of medical care and clean water, and the onset of winter are stretching the coping abilities of women and children to the absolute limit, CARE warns on the occasion of the two-month mark of the armed conflict in Gaza. Although all 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, the war is disproportionally affecting women and children.

Nearly 25,000 children in Gaza now orphans

Initial figures from Gaza indicate that 24,000-25,000 Palestinian children in Gaza have become orphans as a result of Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign on the besieged enclave, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said.

Child mortality, hunger, and psychological trauma are all reaching unprecedented highs

“We are seeing women and children across the Gaza Strip under immense stress, confronted with unthinkable horrors. Child mortality, hunger, and psychological trauma are all reaching unprecedented highs. The current situation is bringing them to breaking point, making anything beyond focusing on survival impossible,”  said Hiba Tibi, CARE Acting Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Even wars have rules. No child should be cut off from essential services, nor fall from the reach of humanitarian hands. No child should be held hostage or used by any means in armed conflict. Hospitals and schools must be protected from bombings, and they must not be used for military purposes, in accordance with international humanitarian law. The cost to children and their communities of this violence will be borne out for generations to come.

Source: middleeastmonitor, unicef.org, reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com

