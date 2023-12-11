English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastOther News

Iranian FM: An explosion may occur in region if attacks on Gaza will not stop immediately

0

SHAFAQNA- Iranian foreign minister stated that the scope of the war has expanded in the region and if the attacks on Gaza are not stopped immediately, an explosion may occur in the region at any moment. He said: Netanyahu’s life, an ally of the White House, is just in continuation of war and genocide, the situation in the region will not remain in this way.

According to IRNA, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and “Wang Yi” China’s foreign minister on Monday night had a phone conversation in which they discussed about multilateral and regional relations especially recent developments in Palestine.

Besides expressing dissatisfaction with US veto of the resolution to stop genocide in Gaza, he referred to China’s constructive efforts to establish peace and stability in the region and necessity of playing an active role in stopping the war against Gaza.

Amirabdollahian asserted: security of the region is important for all of us and the Islamic Republic of Iran has conducted several consultations with countries of the region in this regard.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized again that the scope of the war has expanded in the region and if the attacks on Gaza are not stopped immediately, an explosion may occur in the region at any moment and things will get out of control of all parties. Unfortunately, the American side does not understand the danger of further expansion of the scope of the war. Netanyahu’s life, an ally of the White House, is just in continuation of war and genocide, the situation in the region will not remain in this way.

Also, China’s foreign minister expressed his regret over veto of the ceasefire resolution in Gaza and stated: establishing a ceasefire and immediate sending of humanitarian aid are of importance to China.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iranian FM-Guterres review latest situation in Palestine over phone

nafiseh yazdani

44th PGCC Summit Doha: Qatari Emir described Gaza situation as genocide

leila yazdani

Palestinian Lawyer demanded serious action to cease genocide by Israel

anvari

UNRWA: Only 3% of required humanitarian aid entered Gaza Strip

asadian

Pope calls for humanitarian aid for suffering people of Sudan

asadian

Palestinian rights groups: People in Gaza facing imminent genocide

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.