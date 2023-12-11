English
Iraq reports 20 percent reduction in crime statistics

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Interior Ministry announced 20 percent reduction in crime statistics in this country in the past 3 months.

According to Al Forat News, the spokesman for the Ministry of Interior “Mekdad Miri” said on Monday (December 11) that the amount of crimes in the country has recorded 20% reduction during the past 3 months as a result of using the modern technologies in crime detection, great intelligence efforts, cooperation of the associated institutions, active coordination, and integrated teamwork.

Miri added that the highest crimes recorded in statistics of the departments affiliated to the Ministry of Interior are drug-related crimes.

Drug use is the major reason of committing other crimes by drug users.

Source: Al Forat News

