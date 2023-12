SHAFAQNA- Israeli occupation forces informed Palestinian families that they will seize their lands in the archaeological area of Deir Qala in Salfit. The monastery of Ballut was built in Deir Qala more than 1,500 years ago. The Israeli occupation forces do not allow access to this monastery.

The “Leshem” settlement is situated close to the archaeological area of Deir Qala too. It has illegally been built on citizens’ lands in the towns of Kafr al-Dik and Deir Ballut.

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com