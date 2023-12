SHAFAQNA-japan’s Producer Price Index for November rose 0.3 percent year-on-year, the weakest pace of growth since February 2021.

Energy prices fell due to government subsidies and a drop in the cost of imported natural gas.

The level of growth has been slowing for 11 straight months after peaking at 10.6 percent last December.

Source: nhk

